Webb’s Infrared Image Reveals Unseen Galaxies in “El Gordo” Galaxy Cluster

Webb’s new infrared image of the galaxy cluster “El Gordo” provides a detailed look at hundreds of galaxies, including some that have never been seen before. By utilizing gravitational lensing, Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) can magnify and clarify the light of distant background galaxies, offering scientists a unique view of the universe.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object like El Gordo distorts the light of objects behind it. The gravitational field of El Gordo bends the light from distant galaxies, making them visible to telescopes like Webb. This lensing effect allows scientists to study otherwise invisible objects.

El Gordo is a cluster of hundreds of galaxies believed to have existed when the universe was 6.2 billion years old, making it a “cosmic teenager.” It is currently the most massive cluster known during this stage of the universe’s evolution.

Analysis of Webb’s data on El Gordo has resulted in four scientific papers. The new image showcases various intriguing features, including a bright arc known as “El Anzuelo” or “The Fishhook.” El Anzuelo is affected by gravitational lensing caused by El Gordo, and scientists must account for this distortion to accurately study the background galaxy. El Anzuelo is smaller than the Milky Way, with a diameter of 26,000 light-years, and is currently experiencing a decline in star formation.

Webb’s image also reveals a thin line called “La Flaca” or “The Thin One,” which is a background galaxy affected by El Gordo’s gravitational field. Near La Flaca, researchers discovered a single red giant star nicknamed Quylurr. Quylurr is the first individual red giant observed over one billion light-years away. The sensitivity of Webb’s infrared filters allows for the detection of such distant stars.

Overall, Webb’s image of the “El Gordo” galaxy cluster provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies within the early universe.