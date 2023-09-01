Webb Space Telescope Captures Rare Image of Supernova 1987A

The Webb Space Telescope, operated by NASA, has recently captured a remarkable image of Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A), one of the brightest supernovae visible in the night sky. This supernova is also the closest and most recent one observed in centuries. The image, spanning 8.5 light-years, was taken in September 2022 but was only published recently.

The image, obtained using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), reveals the various components of the supernova, including its equatorial and outer rings, crescent structures, and inner ejecta, also known as the “keyhole.” The inner ejecta is the dense core of the supernova, which even Webb’s high-resolution capabilities cannot penetrate.

According to the Space Telescope Science Institute, the equatorial ring of the supernova formed from material that was expelled from the star tens of thousands of years before the actual explosion. The bright spots observed on the equatorial ring are a result of the shock wave produced by the supernova’s expansion.

SN 1987A is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. This region is known for its active star formation, where large gas clouds collapse to form new stars. However, SN 1987A represents the opposite end of the stellar lifetime, having originated from the violent aftermath of a star’s death.

The Webb observations focused on capturing the near-infrared light emitted by the supernova remnant. The supernova emits a wide range of electromagnetic radiation, from long radio waves to energetic gamma rays. Webb’s high resolution allowed the identification of crescent structures, which likely result from the outer layers of gas produced by the supernova.

While SN 1987A has not been observed by Webb before, it has previously studied other dusty supernovae, such as SN 2004et. Observations of SN 2004et revealed the highest dust mass ever detected in supernovae since SN 1987A.

There are still many unanswered questions about SN 1987A, including the fate of the star at its center. Webb’s future observations, whether focused on this supernova or others, are expected to contribute significantly to our understanding of these cosmic events.

Sources: Space Telescope Science Institute, Wikimedia Commons.