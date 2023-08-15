The James Webb Space Telescope Observes Barnard’s Galaxy

The galaxy NGC 6822, also known as Barnard’s Galaxy, has attracted the attention of astronomers due to its proximity to us. The James Webb Space Telescope, our most advanced telescope, has captured an image of this galaxy by merging images from its two main instruments, NIRCam and MIRI.

NGC 6822 is located about 1.6 million light-years away, making it relatively close in astronomical terms. It is a dwarf galaxy, about 7,000 light-years across, similar to the Small Magellanic Cloud. Unlike the Small Magellanic Cloud, Barnard’s Galaxy does not orbit the Milky Way. In fact, it was the first object discovered outside of our own galaxy in 1925 by Edwin Hubble.

The James Webb Space Telescope used NIRCam and MIRI to observe NGC 6822. NIRCam operates in the near-infrared wavelength, while MIRI extends into the mid-infrared range. The yellow swirls of gas visible in the image are resolved by MIRI, while NIRCam captures the starfield in and around the galaxy.

Barnard’s Galaxy is known for its extensive star formation, as indicated by the red-orange blobs scattered throughout the image. This galaxy presents an opportunity to study the early universe since it is poor in metals, mainly composed of hydrogen and helium. The scarcity of heavy elements suggests that galaxies in the early universe may have resembled Barnard’s Galaxy before stars generated these heavier elements.

Astronomers speculate that NGC 6822 spent much of its existence isolated with little activity. However, about 3 billion years ago, it likely had a gravitational interaction with the Milky Way, triggering the star formation observed today. By studying NGC 6822 with the James Webb Space Telescope, researchers hope to gain insights into how this galaxy evolved to its current state.