Jupiter’s Jet Stream Revealed by Webb Space Telescope

The Webb Space Telescope has made a remarkable discovery on Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. In July 2022, Webb detected an intense jet stream shooting across Jupiter’s equator. The jet is traveling at a speed of approximately 320 miles per hour (515 kilometers per hour) and is located at an altitude of about 25 miles (40 km) in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

Prior to this finding, astronomers were aware of the existence of east-west jets in Jupiter’s atmosphere. However, the analysis of this newly discovered fast-moving jet suggests that Jupiter’s internal dynamics may be more dynamic than previously thought. The research scrutinizing the jet has been published in Nature Astronomy.

The Webb Space Telescope, launched in December 2021, has been making scientific observations since July 2022. It has captured vivid and insightful images of the cosmos, including images of the luminescent aurorae on Jupiter’s poles and the rings encircling Uranus and Saturn.

The recent images of Jupiter’s jet stream were taken using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera. These images revealed that parts of Jupiter’s atmosphere were disturbed by the jet’s motion. The jet was tracked through visible wind shears in the image, which indicated changes in wind speeds at different heights and distances within the planet’s atmosphere.

The discovery of the jet close to Jupiter’s tropopause, the region at the edge of its troposphere, suggests that the planet’s atmospheric circulation around its equator is more similar to that of Saturn than previously known.

While Webb can only observe Jupiter from a distance, upcoming missions such as the ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) and NASA’s Europa Clipper will provide a closer look at the gas giant and its moons. These missions will investigate Jupiter’s satellites, including Callisto, Europa, and Ganymede, which are believed to be ocean-bearing satellites that could potentially support extraterrestrial life.

However, it will be several years before these missions reach Jupiter’s system. The Europa Clipper is expected to arrive in 2030, while JUICE is planned to reach Jupiter in 2031. In the meantime, we can appreciate the amazing shots captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera from a distance.

Source: Nature Astronomy