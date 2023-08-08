The Ring Nebula: A Glimpse into the Afterlife of Stars

Four thousand years ago, while ancient Egyptian laborers were building the Great Pyramid, a star 2,600 light years away shed its outer layers and released them into space. This dying star’s core, now cooled, resides at the center of a expanding ring of gas known as the Ring Nebula, or Messier 57. The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of the nebula in 1999, but the picture was somewhat unclear. New images from the James Webb Space Telescope provide more detailed information about the inner region of hot gas that still surrounds the dead core. This data could offer insights into the fate of stars similar to our Sun, as their final stages contribute to the formation of new stars and planets throughout the galaxy.

The Ring Nebula should not be confused with the Southern Ring Nebula, one of the first objects imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope. University of Manchester astronomer Mike Barlow, lead scientist of the JWST Ring Nebula Project, explains that the Ring Nebula provides an opportunity to study the formation and evolution of planetary nebulae and offers a glimpse into the future of our own Sun.

Most of the Ring Nebula consists of hydrogen gas, which has cooled and formed hydrogen molecules. Clumps of this gas have started to condense, resulting in the intricate texture of the ring. This clumpy hydrogen accounts for approximately half of the gas in the nebula. The region inside the ring contains translucent green gas that is even hotter and less dense. It absorbs heat from the exposed core of the dead star, which still maintains a scorching temperature of 180,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This core, known as a white dwarf, is the brightest star at the center of the Ring Nebula.

While the Hubble Space Telescope provided an image of the Ring Nebula in 2013, the James Webb Space Telescope’s higher-resolution instruments offer a more detailed view of the nebula. However, astronomers will need to combine data from both telescopes, as they perceive different wavelengths of light, to fully comprehend the evolution of the Ring Nebula over the past millennia.