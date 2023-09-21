Jupiter’s Moon Europa: New Research Links Carbon Dioxide Ice to Internal Ocean

Scientists and astrobiologists have long been intrigued by Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons, in their search for extraterrestrial life within our solar system. Europa boasts a thick crust of solid water ice that conceals an underground saltwater ocean, making it a promising candidate for potential life. The mysterious chemistry of Europa’s ocean and the origin of its surface ice have puzzled scientists until now.

New research, published in Science by two separate teams, sheds light on this mystery using data obtained from the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The researchers focused on carbon dioxide ice on Europa, previously thought to have been imported from asteroids or generated by interactions with Jupiter’s magnetic field.

Two independent studies, led by Samantha Trumbo and Michael Brown, analyzed the JWST’s near-infrared observations to map the distribution of carbon dioxide ice across Europa. They found high concentrations at Tara Regio, a region of geological chaos where sodium chloride (table salt) was discovered in 2019. This suggests that the carbon dioxide originates from within Europa itself, providing valuable insights into the chemistry and potential habitability of its internal ocean.

The surface of Europa is characterized by “chaos terrain,” marked by extensive ridges and bands that stretch for thousands of miles. These features are believed to result from Jupiter’s gravitational forces, causing continuous stretching and pulling on the moon’s surface.

Although water vapor plumes were detected in 2017 by the Hubble Space Telescope, neither of the JWST studies detected any plumes emanating from Europa. These findings emphasize the need for further exploration of this enigmatic moon.

Europa remains a top priority for future space missions aimed at studying its potential for life. The European Space Agency’s JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE) mission, set to arrive in July 2031, will closely study Europa, along with Callisto and Ganymede. NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, scheduled to launch in October 2024, will arrive even earlier, conducting 32 flybys of Europa.

While Europa takes the spotlight in the search for extraterrestrial life, Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, is gaining traction as another potential haven for life. Enceladus possesses a warm salty ocean beneath its icy surface and features geysers that eject liquid into space. NASA’s proposed Enceladus Orbilander mission aims to study these plumes before landing to gather larger samples for in-situ examination.

As scientists continue to uncover compelling evidence of subsurface oceans and potentially habitable environments on moons within our own solar system, the quest for extraterrestrial life in our cosmic neighborhood becomes increasingly captivating.

