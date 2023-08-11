Astronomers Discover Most Distant Star Ever Detected Using James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope. They have observed a star called Earendel, which is the most distant star ever detected.

Earendel is so far away that the starlight observed by the Webb telescope was emitted within the first billion years of the universe. According to estimates, the star is approximately 12.9 billion light-years away from Earth. However, due to the expansion of the universe and the time it took for the light to reach us, astronomers now believe that Earendel is currently 28 billion light-years away.

The name Earendel comes from Old English words meaning “morning star” or “rising light.” It was first spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2022.

The observations made by Webb have provided new insights about this incredibly distant star. Earendel is a massive B-type star that is about 1 million times more luminous than our sun and more than twice as hot.

Earendel is located in the Sunrise Arc galaxy and was only observable because of a massive galaxy cluster called WHL0137-08, which acted as a lens and magnified the light of the distant star. This phenomenon, known as gravitational lensing, occurs when closer objects amplify the light of distant objects.

Interestingly, the observations made by Webb also suggest the potential presence of a cool, red companion star to Earendel. This is significant because massive stars like Earendel typically have companion stars.

Furthermore, Webb’s ability to observe in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, has allowed astronomers to detect details in the Sunrise Arc galaxy, such as areas of star birth and small clusters of stars.

Studying stars and galaxies that originated closer to the big bang can provide valuable information about the early days of the universe and offer insights into the evolution of our own Milky Way galaxy. The data collected from Webb’s observations of the Sunrise Arc galaxy will continue to be analyzed to determine its precise distance.

This discovery sets a promising precedent for future observations with the James Webb Space Telescope. It may eventually enable astronomers to detect the very first stars born after the birth of the universe, shedding more light on the origins of our cosmic home.