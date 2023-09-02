New Details of Supernova Revealed by James Webb Space Telescope

This celestial masterpiece has been compared to the electric colors of a jellyfish and the gaping mouth of an eel. NASA’s Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra X-ray telescopes have captured images of this famous supernova, also known as SN 1987A, before, but it wasn’t until astronomers pointed the James Webb Space Telescope at it that they could see it in high definition. Not only is it a visually stunning image, but it also reveals new mysterious details in the remains of the exploded star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies, uses infrared light to observe objects in space. Infrared light is invisible to human eyes, so researchers translate the data into visible-light wavelengths. In the new image captured by the telescope, astronomers discovered a pair of small crescent-shaped features surrounding a keyhole opening in a gas cloud. The brightness of these features may be an optical phenomenon called limb brightening, which creates the illusion of more material than there actually is.

Solving the mystery of these features could provide valuable insights into how stellar corpses evolve over time. Supernovas like SN 1987A are element factories, producing elements such as carbon, which are essential for life on Earth. These explosions also disperse metals like calcium and iron across interstellar space, seeding the creation of new stars and planets. However, scientists still have much to learn about the early stages of this process.

The keyhole in the center of the image is filled with clumps of gas and dust from the supernova explosion. The dust is so dense that even the near-infrared light detected by the James Webb Space Telescope cannot penetrate it, creating the dark hole. A bright belt composed of material ejected from the star tens of thousands of years before its death connects two faint limbs of hourglass-shaped outer rings. This belt is studded with hot spots caused by the shock wave of the supernova. Recently, spots have also been observed outside the belt with diffuse emissions surrounding them, marking an important milestone in the supernova’s progression.

Since its discovery nearly 40 years ago in the Large Magellanic Cloud, experts have been studying SN 1987A at various wavelengths. However, many aspects of this supernova remain a mystery. Scientists believe that there should be a black hole or neutron star left behind from the explosion, but no telescope has been able to detect one thus far. It is hoped that with time and the continued observations from other telescopes, the James Webb Space Telescope will help unravel this and other mysteries surrounding SN 1987A.

