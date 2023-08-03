New Images from the James Webb Space Telescope Reveal Unusually Low Metallicity of NGC 6822

New images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed the irregular galaxy NGC 6822, showing that it has unusually low metallicity. NASA explains that this means the galactic neighbor doesn’t have many elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. The Webb team believes that studying a contemporary object with low metallicity, such as this galaxy, can provide insights into stars and dust in the early universe.

The images were taken by the Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) mounted on the James Webb Space Telescope. NIRCam is able to peer through dust and gas, revealing countless dazzling stars, while MIRI focuses on galactic dust.

In the NIRCam image, bright stars are depicted in pale blue and cyan, assigned to the shortest wavelengths of light detectable by the instrument. A bright blue orb to the left of the red glass is a prominent globular cluster with numerous stars.

The MIRI image shows blue gas emitted by organic compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which play a critical role in the formation of stars and planets. Cyan indicates cooler patches of dust, while warmer dust appears more orange. Distant galaxies beyond NGC 6822 are also seen in orange.

Closer galaxies are shown in green, with MIRI picking out light-emitting dust. Bright red and magenta areas indicate active areas of star formation within the galaxy.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a highly anticipated space observatory, set to be launched by NASA. It is expected to revolutionize our understanding of the universe with its advanced technology and capabilities.

By observing galaxies like NGC 6822 and studying their metallicity, scientists hope to gain insights into the early universe and the processes that led to the formation of stars and galaxies.