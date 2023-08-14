New Discoveries by the James Webb Space Telescope Reveal Secrets of Jupiter’s Moons

New discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have provided insights into Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede, and its most volcanically active moon, Io. The findings include evidence of hydrogen peroxide on Ganymede and ongoing volcanic eruptions on Io.

The JWST, equipped with sensitive infrared cameras and a high-resolution spectrometer, has allowed astronomers to make groundbreaking observations of Jupiter’s moons. In two separate studies, researchers participating in JWST’s Early Release Science program have reported the first detection of hydrogen peroxide on Ganymede and sulfurous fumes on Io, both influenced by Jupiter.

Samantha Trumbo, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University, led the study on Ganymede. Using measurements from JWST’s near-infrared spectrometer, the team detected light absorption by hydrogen peroxide around the moon’s poles. This absorption is caused by charged particles impacting the ice on Ganymede, resulting in radiolysis and the formation of H2O2. The researchers believe that Ganymede’s magnetic field directs charged particles toward its poles, leading to this phenomenon.

The presence of hydrogen peroxide on Ganymede’s poles has important implications for understanding the chemistry of icy bodies in the outer solar system. Similar processes may occur on moons like Europa and Callisto.

In another study, led by Imke de Pater from the University of California, Berkeley, JWST observations revealed ongoing eruptions on Io. The observations captured brightening at a volcanic complex called Loki Patera and an exceptionally bright eruption at Kanehekili Fluctus. Io is the only known volcanically active moon in the solar system.

These new discoveries provide valuable insights into the nature and dynamics of Jupiter’s moons, as well as the broader understanding of the solar system. They demonstrate the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope in studying both bright and faint objects in our cosmic neighborhood.