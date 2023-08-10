Observations of Earendel – The Farthest Star Ever Detected

Observations from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have revealed Earendel, the farthest star ever detected. Located in the Sunrise Arc galaxy, Earendel is a massive B-type star that is more than twice as hot as our sun and a million times more luminous. It was captured by the telescope’s Near-InfraRed Camera instrument.

The detection of Earendel is a result of a combination of technology and gravitational lensing. Gravitational lensing occurs when a celestial object, such as the foreground galaxy cluster WHL0137-08, has a massive gravitational pull that warps time and space around it. This magnifying effect allows astronomers to look through the galaxy cluster and observe Earendel, which appears as a single point of light.

The color of Earendel suggests the presence of a cooler, redder companion star. The light from Earendel has been stretched by the expansion of the universe to wavelengths that the Hubble Space Telescope cannot detect. Astronomers did not expect Webb to reveal any companion stars due to their close proximity and indistinguishability on the sky.

In addition to Earendel, Webb’s observations also revealed other features in the Sunrise Arc galaxy. These include a highly magnified galaxy, young star-forming regions, and older star clusters. Data analysis from Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph instrument is currently underway, which will provide precise composition and distance measurements for the galaxy.

The discovery of Earendel and the detailed observations of the Sunrise Arc galaxy contribute to our understanding of the early universe and the formation of stars. This information will further scientists’ knowledge of stellar evolution and the processes that shape galaxies billions of years after the big bang.