Webb Space Telescope Captures Image of Distant Star Earendel

Researchers have used the Webb Space Telescope to observe the star Earendel, which is the most distant star ever detected. The telescope revealed the star’s color and a potential companion star. Earendel was first spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope last year. Based on its mass and ancient light, scientists believe that the star has already gone supernova. It is located in the Sunrise Arc, a magnified galaxy from the early years of the universe. The arc is a result of gravitational lensing, which allows astronomers to see farther back in time.

Gravitational lensing occurs when light from a distant source is bent and magnified by an intervening object before reaching the observer. In the case of the Sunrise Arc, the light is intensely bent by a massive galaxy cluster named WHL0137-08. The Webb’s image of Earendel was taken with its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The star’s image was captured through two exposures taken in July 2022 and January 2023. Although the gravity lensing enhances the view of Earendel, the star is still quite faint. It is a massive star that is over twice as hot as the Sun and about one million times more luminous.

Scientists were particularly interested in the possibility of a smaller companion star next to Earendel. Based on the colors observed in the star, researchers speculate that there may indeed be a cooler, redder companion star. However, due to their close proximity, it is not possible to distinguish them in the images taken by the Webb. Along the Sunrise Arc, there are several bright star clusters, including Earendel. The observations also revealed star forming regions and small star clusters along the arc. These detailed observations open up possibilities for further exploration of the early universe and the formation of stars.