Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a significant discovery regarding Jupiter’s moon, Europa. They have detected carbon dioxide on the icy surface of Europa, and the findings indicate that this carbon likely comes from the moon’s subsurface ocean. This revelation has profound implications for the potential habitability of Europa’s ocean.

Europa, known for its vast subsurface ocean of salty liquid water, has long been considered a prime candidate in the search for extraterrestrial life. However, scientists had not been able to confirm whether this ocean contained the necessary chemicals for life, particularly carbon.

The recent detection of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface suggests a possible connection between the moon’s surface and its subsurface ocean. The carbon dioxide was found to be most abundant in a geologically young region called Tara Regio, suggesting a recent exchange of material between the ocean and the surface.

Understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean is crucial in determining its potential habitability. The discovery of carbon dioxide, an essential element for life as we know it, provides valuable insights into the conditions that might exist on Europa.

The findings also have implications for NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, set to launch in October 2024. The spacecraft will conduct multiple close flybys of Europa to further investigate its potential as a habitat for life.

Although the researchers did not detect any evidence of plume activity, they emphasized that this does not rule out the possibility of plumes on Europa. It is suggested that these features may be variable and only visible at certain times.

The two independent studies, which shed light on the composition of Europa’s internal ocean, will be published in Science. These findings strengthen the belief that Europa’s subsurface ocean contains abundant carbon, raising hopes for the possibility of life on this distant moon.

Sources:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

– Science