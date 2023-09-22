Jupiter’s Moon Europa Contains Carbon Dioxide on Its Icy Surface, Indicating Presence of Subsurface Ocean

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery on Jupiter’s moon Europa. The telescope has detected the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa’s icy surface, indicating the likely existence of a subsurface ocean. This finding is crucial in determining whether Europa’s ocean contains the necessary chemicals for life.

The data used for this discovery was collected by Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), specifically its integral field unit. The observations revealed that carbon dioxide is most abundant in an area called Tara Regio, which is known as “chaos terrain.” This region has a geologically young surface that has been disrupted, potentially due to an exchange of material between the subsurface ocean and the icy surface.

Geronimo Villanueva, lead author of one of the papers describing the findings, highlights the importance of understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean. Like life on Earth, potential life on Europa would rely on chemical diversity. The presence of carbon dioxide suggests that Europa’s ocean may be hospitable to life as we know it.

NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper spacecraft is planned to investigate Europa further. With dozens of close flybys scheduled, the mission aims to determine whether there are areas below the moon’s surface that could support life. The mission is currently set to launch in October 2024.

It is worth noting that previous studies using the Hubble telescope reported possible plumes on Europa. Although Webb’s data did not show signs of plume activity, the researchers do not rule out the possibility of plumes occurring on the moon.

This discovery adds to our understanding of the potential habitability of Europa and brings us closer to answering the question of whether life exists beyond Earth. Continued exploration and investigation of Jupiter’s moon will help shed light on the mysteries of our solar system.

