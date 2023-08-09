Stormy Afternoons Expected for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Starlink Mission

Stormy afternoons are expected around Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday ahead of SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 Starlink mission. The launch window is set to open at 9:41 p.m. EDT and SpaceX teams might have to deal with a 50% chance of “go” conditions. However, the chances of favorable conditions are expected to increase to 80% by the end of the launch window at 2 a.m. on Friday.

Forecasters predict that thunderstorms will favor the Atlantic side of Florida as the subtropical ridge axis remains south of the Space Coast. Fortunately, the launch window extends beyond the typical lifespan of the storms, giving hope for clear weather at the end.

The main concern for Thursday’s liftoff will be lingering clouds associated with the thunderstorms, which could produce lightning around the Cape. The liftoff time from the Cape’s Launch Complex 40 will be announced by SpaceX soon.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink 6-9 payload, which consists of dozens of Starlink internet satellites. These satellites operate at an altitude of approximately 340 miles above Earth and provide connectivity to nearly 2 million customers in remote areas.

If the launch cannot proceed on Thursday, there is another opportunity available 24 hours later on Friday, August 11. Forecasters anticipate a decrease in storm coverage near the spaceport on Friday.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will fly along a southeastern trajectory between Florida’s Atlantic coast and the Bahamas. The first-stage booster, measuring 162 feet, is expected to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff. Weather conditions for the booster’s recovery are projected to be “low risk.”

SpaceX’s Starlink 6-9 mission will be the 41st launch from the Space Coast this year.