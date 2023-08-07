The SpaceX launch of over 20 Starlink satellites, scheduled for Sunday night, may be impacted by unfavorable weather conditions. Originally set to take off at 9 p.m. ET, the liftoff has been rescheduled for 10:41 p.m. ET, with two additional launch opportunities until 12:22 a.m. ET on Monday. SpaceX has announced that if the launch needs to be postponed, the next available opportunity will be on Monday. There are up to five backup opportunities available on August 7, starting at 8:35 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron has given the launch and backup launch a “70%→20%” probability for violating weather constraints. The squadron explains that this likelihood is higher at the beginning of each launch window due to the proximity of active thunderstorms and their associated cloud cover. However, as the window progresses, thunderstorms are expected to diminish or move offshore, resulting in thinner cloud cover.

Concerns regarding cumulus clouds, anvil clouds, and surface electric fields pose risks to the launch. NASA’s weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket can provide further information on these factors.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster, B1078, has previously completed three successful missions. The booster is intended to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation occurs.

The Starlink 6-8 mission aims to deploy 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, adding to the thousands already in place. These satellites, managed by SpaceX-owned Starlink, provide internet services to various parts of the world. According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, there are currently 4,540 Starlink satellites in orbit, with 4,508 in working order and 3,814 actively operating.

