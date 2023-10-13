CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

How to See the “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse in the Kansas City Area

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
How to See the “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse in the Kansas City Area

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Sources:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Primary School Teaching Assistant Dies from Stroke Due to Lack of Weekend Treatment

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Over 100 More Mammals Found to Glow, Including Cats

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Primary School Teaching Assistant Dies from Stroke Due to Lack of Weekend Treatment

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Over 100 More Mammals Found to Glow, Including Cats

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Sounds Beneath Our Feet: Rock Stability Revealed Through Acoustic Patterns

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments