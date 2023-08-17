CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Cliff Face in Alaska Reveals Fossilized Dinosaur Footprints

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Cliff Face in Alaska Reveals Fossilized Dinosaur Footprints

Researchers have made an astonishing discovery in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The face of a 20-story cliff in the park is covered in fossilized footprints of numerous dinosaurs. These footprints give the illusion that the creatures were defying gravity to walk across the cliff, but it is actually a result of geological processes.

Around 70 million years ago, during the late Cretaceous period, the cliff face was muddy sediment that likely surrounded a watering hole. This explains the diverse range of dinosaur prints found, including juveniles and adults of various species such as plant-eating dinosaurs, duck-billed and horned dinosaurs, as well as carnivores like raptors and tyrannosaurs.

Over time, the tracks were lifted up and deposited on their side due to tectonic plate collision, similar to how the hood of a car buckles during a collision. This tectonic activity played a role in the formation of the Alaska Range near Denali National Park.

The location has been nicknamed “The Coliseum” due to the variety of dinosaurs that likely mingled at the water’s edge. The site is part of a significant rocky outcrop that is a seven-hour hike from the nearest road. Previous researchers had only discovered a set of tracks at the cliff’s base but missed the extensive collection of footprints above them.

Upon closer examination, the team found that the footprints were intricately detailed, allowing the shape of the toes and the skin texture to be visible. The researchers also discovered multiple layers of tracks beneath the surface ones, providing a sequence through time.

The cliff also contains fossilized plants, pollen, shellfish, and footprints of wading birds. These findings contribute to a better understanding of the ecosystem that existed 70 million years ago. The discovery in Denali National Park is unprecedented in its magnitude, providing valuable insights into the dinosaurs and the environment they inhabited.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

SpaceX Submits Final Mishap Investigation Report for Starship Test Flight

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Rare 160-Million-Year-Old Sea Spider Fossils Shed Light on Evolution

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Moon Probe Enters Orbit

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Google Denies Rumors of a New Logo Design

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield Preloads Now Available on Xbox and PC

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI in Minnesota: How Artificial Intelligence Will Reshape Life

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Cisco Systems Reports Strong Q4 Results and Cautious Outlook

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments