Cliff Face in Alaska Reveals Fossilized Dinosaur Footprints

Researchers have made an astonishing discovery in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The face of a 20-story cliff in the park is covered in fossilized footprints of numerous dinosaurs. These footprints give the illusion that the creatures were defying gravity to walk across the cliff, but it is actually a result of geological processes.

Around 70 million years ago, during the late Cretaceous period, the cliff face was muddy sediment that likely surrounded a watering hole. This explains the diverse range of dinosaur prints found, including juveniles and adults of various species such as plant-eating dinosaurs, duck-billed and horned dinosaurs, as well as carnivores like raptors and tyrannosaurs.

Over time, the tracks were lifted up and deposited on their side due to tectonic plate collision, similar to how the hood of a car buckles during a collision. This tectonic activity played a role in the formation of the Alaska Range near Denali National Park.

The location has been nicknamed “The Coliseum” due to the variety of dinosaurs that likely mingled at the water’s edge. The site is part of a significant rocky outcrop that is a seven-hour hike from the nearest road. Previous researchers had only discovered a set of tracks at the cliff’s base but missed the extensive collection of footprints above them.

Upon closer examination, the team found that the footprints were intricately detailed, allowing the shape of the toes and the skin texture to be visible. The researchers also discovered multiple layers of tracks beneath the surface ones, providing a sequence through time.

The cliff also contains fossilized plants, pollen, shellfish, and footprints of wading birds. These findings contribute to a better understanding of the ecosystem that existed 70 million years ago. The discovery in Denali National Park is unprecedented in its magnitude, providing valuable insights into the dinosaurs and the environment they inhabited.