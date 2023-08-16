Scientists Discover Largest Dinosaur Track Site in Alaska

Scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have discovered the largest known single dinosaur track site in Alaska. Located in Denali National Park and Preserve, this remarkable site has been named “The Coliseum.” Spanning the equivalent of one-and-a-half football fields, The Coliseum is a collection of rock layers that preserve a wealth of dinosaur footprints.

The site provides a historical account of various dinosaur species that lived in what is now known as Interior Alaska, around 70 million years ago. The Coliseum has been described as a sequence through time, with each rock layer preserving different dinosaur tracks. Previously, Denali had other track sites, but none of such magnitude.

The Coliseum is an unremarkable sight at first glance, just a layered, rocky outcrop rising 20 stories from its base. But when the sun angles itself perfectly, the dinosaur tracks on the rock faces become visible and breathtaking. The tracks are a mix of hardened mud impressions and casts created by sediment filling the tracks.

In addition to the dinosaur tracks, the research team found fossilized plants, pollen grains, and evidence of freshwater shellfish and invertebrates. These findings provide clues about the ancient environment, which was a large river system with ponds, lakes, and a climate similar to the Pacific Northwest.

Based on the tracks, a variety of juvenile to adult dinosaurs frequented the area over thousands of years. Large plant-eating duck-billed and horned dinosaurs were the most common, but the team also documented rarer carnivores like raptors and tyrannosaurs, as well as small wading birds.

Denali National Park and Preserve is known for its stunning natural landscape. The discovery of The Coliseum adds another layer of intrigue to the park, highlighting its past as a forested area teeming with dinosaurs. Preserving fossil sites like The Coliseum is essential, both to protect them from disturbance and theft and to help visitors understand the evolution of landscapes and ecosystems through time.