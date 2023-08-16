Changes in Earth’s Orbit Enabled Neanderthals and Denisovans to Mate, Study Finds

Research has revealed that changes in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun hundreds of thousands of years ago allowed Neanderthals and Denisovans to mate with one another. These alterations in the Earth’s trajectory facilitated major climate shifts, enabling these ancient relatives to expand their habitats and interbreed.

It is well-known that different human species interbred in the past, resulting in the presence of Neanderthal and Denisovan genes in modern human genomes. Non-African populations have about 2 percent Neanderthal DNA, while people from Southeast Asia and Oceania share up to 5 percent of their genome with Denisovans.

The recent discovery of a 90,000-year-old individual with a Denisovan father and Neanderthal mother in Siberia’s Denisova Cave highlights the occurrence of interbreeding between these two species.

To determine when and where these interbreeding events took place, researchers analyzed the age and location of Denisovan artifacts and Neanderthal remains. They combined this information with genetic data and climate simulations using supercomputers.

The researchers found that Denisovans preferred hot and humid climates, while Neanderthals were more abundant in temperate forests. The two hominid species had geographically separated habitats, with Neanderthals favoring southwestern Eurasia and Denisovans the northeast.

However, during warm interglacial periods, changes in carbon dioxide levels resulted in shifts in vegetation cover across the Northern Hemisphere. This caused temperate forests to expand eastward, creating corridors that allowed Neanderthals to enter Denisovan territory.

The researchers identified “contact hotspots” in central Eurasia, the Caucasus, and the Tianshan and Changbai mountain ranges, where interbreeding between Denisovans and Neanderthals was likely to have occurred. Genetic data supports the occurrence of at least six episodes of interbreeding between these species.

The study authors highlight the role of glacial-interglacial climate swings in promoting gene flow between archaic humans. These findings provide insights into the ancient interactions and genetic mixing between Neanderthals and Denisovans.

(Source: Science)