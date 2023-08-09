America in Space Race with China, Aims to Land Astronauts on Moon First

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed that the United States is engaged in a space race with China and wants American astronauts to return to the Moon before any other nation. The objective is to prevent foreign states from taking control of the Moon’s water and other resources.

During a news briefing on the progress of the Artemis II mission, Nelson outlined plans to establish a long-term lunar base that will serve as a launching pad for further exploration of the Solar System, including Mars. One specific goal is to land on the Moon’s south pole, where scientists believe there may be abundant water and ice. Nelson emphasized the importance of ensuring that these resources are accessible to all nations and not just claimed by a single country.

Although Russia also has similar aspirations and is planning a lunar mission, Nelson downplayed the threat, stating that the US has a long history of collaboration with Russia’s Roscosmos. Furthermore, Russia is not expected to send cosmonauts to the Moon anytime soon.

The Artemis II mission, scheduled for November 2024, will involve sending four astronauts on a ten-day journey around the Moon. This will be the first crewed test of the Orion capsule and Space Launch System rocket. The astronauts, including NASA Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Hammock Koch, and the Canadian Space Agency’s mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, have already had their first look at the lunar spacecraft they will be using.

Nelson expressed enthusiasm for the Artemis II mission, stating that its success will pave the way for future lunar missions, including the establishment of a lunar Gateway outpost and ultimately, human exploration of Mars. NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy announced that the Artemis II flight will include experiments on the effects of radiation on the crew.

In preparation for the mission, engineers will be upgrading and repairing components from the first test flight, including the repair of the core stage of the SLS launch vehicle. Additionally, NASA is investigating the cause of the heat shield’s higher-than-expected burn rate during reentry.

The United States is determined to maintain its leadership in space exploration and ensure equitable access to the Moon’s resources for all nations.