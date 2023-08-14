The Quest for Life in the TRAPPIST-1 System Takes an Encouraging Turn

New research has challenged the theory that planets like TRAPPIST-1e were once so hot that they lost all their water into space. This study, which considers previously overlooked factors, would address concerns regarding the possibility of life around the most common type of stars in the galaxy.

Known as red dwarfs, this category of stars makes up three-quarters of the galaxy’s light sources. The TRAPPIST-1 system, located just 40 light-years away, consists of seven rocky planets orbiting an M-type star. Three of these planets are in the habitable zone where conditions could allow for the existence of life.

The debate surrounding these red dwarfs revolves around the idea that planets in their habitable zones may have lost their atmospheres, rendering them inhospitable for life. However, a new model of the atmospheres in the TRAPPIST-1 system suggests that these planets would not have reached the extreme temperatures required to strip themselves of water trapped within rocks.

According to Dr. Frank Selsis from the University of Bordeaux, who led the research, both convective and radiation processes would have taken place within the planetary atmospheres. While the temperatures would have been too high for life to exist at that time, the planets would not have become so hot that they lost their water. As a result, when things cooled down, volcanic activity could have released some of the water back into the atmosphere to form oceans and rain.

Despite initial objections, this study indicates that investigating planets orbiting red dwarfs, such as those in the TRAPPIST-1 system, is still worthwhile in the search for life beyond our Solar System. Further data collection on these planets is necessary to determine their atmospheric composition and potential for sustaining life.

The Sun, on the other hand, faced the opposite problem during its early stages. It was cooler than it is today, making it difficult to explain the presence of water on Mars during that time. However, this study questions earlier models that suggested the planet Venus had also lost all its water due to extreme heat.

This research provides a promising twist in the ongoing quest for life in the TRAPPIST-1 system and highlights the importance of studying planets orbiting red dwarfs in our search for habitable worlds beyond our own.