The search for life on Mars is ongoing, and the Mars Sample Return program aims to bring back samples from the planet in the early 2030s. However, one scientist suggests that we may have already discovered signs of life on Mars almost 50 years ago. The Viking Project, which sent two landers to Mars prior to the Curiosity rover, conducted biological tests on the Martian soil in search of life.

The results of the experiments were unexpected and confusing to scientists. While some traces of chlorinated organics were found, they were initially believed to be contaminants from Earth. Another experiment involved adding water and nutrients to the Martian soil, but the results were mixed. The first experiment detected a radioactive gas, which could indicate the presence of microorganisms. However, subsequent injections of nutrients did not lead to increased gas production.

Dirk Schulze-Makuch, a professor for planetary habitability and astrobiology, proposes that adding water to the experiment may have been a mistake. He suggests that pouring water on potential Martian microorganisms could have killed them, thus explaining the lack of gas production in later experiments. Schulze-Makuch also suggests that Martian life may have adapted to incorporate hydrogen peroxide into its cells, which could explain the Viking results.

If Schulze-Makuch’s hypothesis is correct, it would mean that we found life on Mars almost 50 years ago, but inadvertently destroyed it during the experiments. This raises questions about the methods we use to search for extraterrestrial life and the precautions we need to take to prevent contamination.

Further research and exploration will be essential to confirm whether life indeed existed on Mars in the past or still exists today. The Mars Sample Return program will provide valuable samples that could potentially shed more light on the possibility of life on the Red Planet.