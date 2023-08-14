Revolutionary Imaging Process Reveals New Details within Living Cells

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of imaging by replacing fluorescent molecules with light-scattering ones. This innovative tweak allows scientists to observe molecular behavior over a longer period, providing insights into crucial biological processes such as cell division. The traditional superresolution process, which involves capturing snapshots of fluorescing molecules, was limited by the molecules’ short lifespan of tens of seconds.

To overcome this limitation, biomedical engineer Guangjie Cui and his team developed a system that detects light scattering off gold nanorods instead. Unlike the fluorescent molecules, the nanorods can endure repeated light exposure without breaking down. Despite being larger than the target structures, the nanorods, when imaged from different angles, offer the same highly detailed resolution as the original process. By using this new method, scientists can now observe cellular processes for an astonishing 250 hours at a resolution of just 100 atoms.

The researchers applied this new imaging process, called PINE nanoscopy, to study cellular division. They observed actin molecules, which are crucial for cell division, at the individual molecule level. The team discovered that actin molecules expand when they are less bound to each other, searching for more links. As each actin molecule reaches its neighboring molecules, it draws them closer, expanding its network. Surprisingly, the researchers found that when actin expands, the cell as a whole contracts, and vice versa. This opposing motion has raised questions that the researchers plan to investigate further.

The possibilities of this imaging process extend beyond cell division. Researchers aim to use this technique to study how other molecules organize in tissues and organs, which could provide insights into the development of diseases caused by molecular defects. This pioneering research has been published in Nature Communications.