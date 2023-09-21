We Could Sequester CO2 by ‘Re-greening’ Arid Lands, Plant Scientists Say

A team of plant scientists suggests that transforming arid lands such as deserts into efficient carbon capture systems could help in reducing CO2 levels in the atmosphere. In an opinion paper published in the journal Trends in Plant Science, the researchers propose using the oxalate-carbonate pathway, a biogeochemical process, to create below-ground carbon sinks.

The researchers argue that by engineering ideal combinations of plants, soil microbes, and soil types, we can enhance soil health, improve photosynthetic efficiency, and increase root biomass in arid ecosystems. This approach could lead to the formation of stable deposits of calcium carbonate by utilizing oxalates produced by arid-adapted plants and the carbon-mineralizing abilities of certain soil microbes.

Re-greening arid regions and sequestering carbon in these areas would have the advantage of not competing with agricultural land. Currently, arid lands cover approximately one-third of terrestrial surfaces and are not utilized for agriculture.

Arid-adapted plants have different mechanisms for coping with water scarcity and extreme temperatures. Some have specialized root systems to tap into hidden water sources, while others employ unique forms of photosynthesis to minimize water loss. Oxalogenic plants produce substantial amounts of oxalates, which can be converted into water during droughts. When grown under specific conditions, these plants deposit carbon below-ground as carbonates, making them suitable for carbon sequestration.

The authors suggest starting with “fertility islands,” small pockets of re-greened habitat that can serve as starting points for the spreading of plants and microbes throughout the area. They estimate that significant increases in plant and soil carbon sequestration could occur within ten years if this approach is implemented successfully.

However, the success and speed of this method would depend on factors such as plant growth rates under water-scarce conditions, as well as the financial and political means to apply this technology in different arid countries.

By harnessing the potential of arid lands and utilizing the natural processes of plant-microbe interactions, it may be possible to sequester significant amounts of CO2 and mitigate the effects of climate change.

