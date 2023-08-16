A Spike in Atmospheric Methane Could Indicate Climate Flip, Scientists Warn

Scientists have issued a warning that a significant increase in atmospheric methane over the past 16 years might indicate that Earth’s climate could change drastically within decades. A recent study suggests that large quantities of methane coming from tropical wetlands could trigger warming similar to the events that ended ice ages. Although researchers first observed a peak in methane emissions in 2006, they were unsure of its source or whether it indicated a new trend.

Ice age terminations typically progress in three phases, recorded in ice cores dating back 800,000 years. The first phase involves a gradual increase in methane and CO2, leading to global warming over several thousand years. The second phase experiences a sharp temperature rise catalyzed by a sudden surge of methane. The third phase then stabilizes the climate over several thousand years.

Within this sequence of events, there is an abrupt phase that occurs in just a few decades, primarily driven by methane emissions from tropical wetlands. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is released by both human activities, such as fossil fuel burning and agriculture, and natural processes, such as decomposition in wetlands.

Since 2019, various studies have linked the unusual spike in methane emissions to increased releases from tropical wetlands, mainly in Africa. This surge is attributed to changes in tropical weather patterns caused by human-induced climate change, which have led to larger wetlands and increased plant growth, resulting in more decomposition and methane production.

Although the current evidence is inconclusive, the magnitude of a potential climate shift of this nature is noteworthy. Past terminations have transformed vast icy tundras in the Northern Hemisphere into tropical grasslands inhabited by hippos. While we are not currently in an ice age, it is unknown what a termination event could signify today.

Irrespective of the possibility of such climate shifts, addressing methane emissions should be a priority. Measures such as plugging gas leaks, managing emissions from manure, landfill, and crop waste can significantly reduce methane levels. By focusing on mitigating methane emissions, we can make a substantial impact in our efforts to combat climate change.