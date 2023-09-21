Looking for Our Cosmic Origins: Searching for the Descendants of the First Stars

If we want to understand where we came from, we need to study the first stars of the universe. These stars, which formed from pure hydrogen and helium, are the ancestors of everything that came after. While we haven’t directly observed these first stars, their descendants may be hiding within our own galaxy.

The very first stars were massive, lacking any heavier elements. To trigger nuclear fusion in their cores, they needed to be around 300 times the mass of our Sun. Due to their size, these stars went through their fusion cycles quickly and had short lifespans. When they eventually died in supernova explosions, they scattered heavier elements like carbon and iron into space. These elements became the building blocks for new generations of stars.

Each subsequent generation of stars contained more and more of these heavy elements, a property known as metallicity. First-generation stars formed solely from primordial hydrogen and helium, while second-generation stars formed from the remnants of the first. However, the line between generations can blur, as stars of different sizes and compositions coexist. Many stars, including our own Sun, likely contain a mix of material from multiple generations.

To categorize stars based on their metallicity, astronomers use the ratio of iron to helium [Fe/He]. Population I stars, like the Sun, have a high metallicity and are found in the galactic plane. Population II stars, which have a lower metallicity, are found in the halo surrounding the galaxy. The elusive Population III stars are the true first-generation stars.

A recent study published on arXiv aimed to identify second-generation stars hiding in our galaxy. By studying distant quasars and simulations of population III stars, the researchers discovered that the key to distinguishing these stars lies in the ratios of carbon and magnesium to iron [C/Fe] and [Mg/Fe]. Carbon and magnesium are formed in the fusion processes of stars, with carbon being the product of the CNO cycle and magnesium resulting from the fusion of carbon with helium.

Stars with a high [C/Fe] ratio likely formed from the remnants of a single first-generation star, as they had undergone low-energy supernova explosions. On the other hand, population II stars that formed from a mixture of first and second-generation material would have a lower [C/Fe] ratio.

While no second-generation halo stars with [C/Fe] > 2.5 have been found yet, future sky surveys may bring them to light. Although we still need to study the most distant galaxies to find first-generation stars, it is exciting to think that we may soon find their descendants closer to home.

