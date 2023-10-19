The Rise and Fall of the Malvinoxhosan Bioregion in South Africa

A recent study titled “The Rise and Fall of the Malvinoxhosan (Malvinokaffric) Bioregion in South Africa: Evidence for Early-Middle Devonian Biocrises at the South Pole,” published in Earth-Science Reviews, explores the extinction of marine animals during the Early-Middle Devonian period. This period was characterized by a warmer climate and higher sea levels, with a large landmass called Gondwana located near the South Pole.

The researchers, led by Dr. Cameron Penn-Clarke, collected and analyzed a significant amount of fossil data to understand the origin and disappearance of the Malvinoxhosan biota, a group of marine animals that thrived in cooler waters and included various types of shellfish. Through advanced data analysis techniques, they identified distinct layers in ancient rock, each showing a decline in the number of marine animal species over time.

The study revealed that the decline in the Malvinoxhosan biota was correlated with changes in sea levels and climate. As the climate warmed up, the specialized, cool-water Malvinoxhosan marine animals disappeared and were replaced by more generalist species adapted to warmer waters. Shifting sea levels disrupted natural ocean barriers, allowing warmer waters from regions closer to the equator to flow in and leading to the colonization of warmer-water species.

The extinction of the Malvinoxhosan biota resulted in a collapse of polar ecosystems, from which biodiversity never recovered. The research suggests that the combined effects of changes in sea level and temperature were the main factors behind this extinction event. It is still uncertain whether this extinction event is correlated with others during the Early-Middle Devonian period, as age inferences are lacking.

The study also highlights the vulnerability of polar environments and ecosystems to changes in sea level and temperature. Understanding the past extinction events can provide valuable insights into the current biodiversity crisis we are facing in the present day.

Sources:

– Earth-Science Reviews (2023), DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2023.104595