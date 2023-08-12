Brightness Fluctuations on Giant Star Explained by Enormous Waves

Brightness fluctuations on a star with 10,000 times the Sun’s volume have been explained by enormous waves rippling in its outer layers. These waves break once a month, throwing gases into orbit. The star, named MACHO 80.7443.1718, was identified by the MACHO Project in the 1990s. It is located in the nearby galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud. Recent observations by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have revealed that MACHO 80.7443.1718 is a “heartbeat star” and part of a binary system.

Typical heartbeat stars undergo small shifts in brightness, but MACHO 80.7443.1718 swings by 20 percent, making it an extreme example known as a “heartbreak star.” Dr. Morgan MacLeod of the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and a colleague have proposed an explanation for these heartbreak stars.

MACHO 80.7443.1718 consists of a larger star, 34.5 times the mass of the Sun, and a smaller, fainter star that has never been observed directly. The gravitational interactions between the two stars create mutual tides. MacLeod’s computer model suggests that these tides start as smooth bulges but eventually become unstable and crash like breakers on a beach. This process leads to gas escaping the star, forming a stellar atmosphere, and causing the larger star to increase its rate of rotation.

The waves are raised during the closest approach of the two stars, which occurs every 32 days. This causes the larger star to bulge more at its equator than its poles. MacLeod compares this process to a spinning pizza crust flinging off chunks of cheese and sauce. These extreme fluctuations in brightness are seen in approximately 20 out of 1,000 known heartbeat stars.

The study, published in Nature Astronomy, provides an understanding of the mechanisms behind the brightness fluctuations in these heartbreak stars.