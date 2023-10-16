Water films that form on surfaces due to air moisture play a significant role in various natural and technological processes. A recent thesis at Umeå University explores how these thin, invisible films mediate chemical reactions.

Water films are present on minerals exposed to air moisture. The thickness of these films depends on atmospheric humidity. The thesis by Tan Luong investigates how different film thicknesses influence two important phenomena: mineral transformation and organic breakdown. Understanding these processes is essential for addressing global challenges such as global warming and pollution control.

Minerals can transform when ions dissolve from primary minerals into water films and react with environmental gases like carbon dioxide and oxygen. The thickness of the water film determines the type of mineral growth. Thin films allow for two-dimensional growth, while thicker films stimulate three-dimensional growth.

The findings have practical implications for fabricating materials in controlled humidity environments. Size and shape influence the function of materials in advanced technologies such as battery development and pollutant removal.

The study also looked at the potential of magnesia (MgO) for capturing carbon dioxide. It was discovered that ultrathin magnesium carbonate coatings could hinder the reaction. However, a promising pathway was identified that could bypass this bottleneck under extremely high humidity conditions.

The research also uncovered how oxygen and water films affect the conversion of organic pollutants into harmless substances through light-induced chemical reactions. This knowledge can contribute to the development of innovative water and air purification technologies.

Overall, understanding the role of water films in chemical transformations is crucial for advancing our knowledge and finding solutions to environmental challenges.

