Water Vapor Detected in the Atmosphere of Exoplanet GJ 9827 d: A Potential Water World

Recent studies on small exoplanets have provided evidence that sub-Neptunes with radii greater than approximately 2.5 times that of Earth’s often possess atmospheres dominated by hydrogen and helium. This is indicated by their low bulk densities and the detection of low mean-molecular-mass atmospheres.

However, the smaller sub-Neptunes in the size range of 1.5 to 2.2 times Earth’s radius are not well-understood and can have bulk densities that could either be explained by a hydrogen and helium-rich scenario or a volatile-dominated composition, often referred to as a “water world” scenario.

In a recent observation using the Hubble Space Telescope, water vapor has been detected in the transmission spectrum of the sub-Neptune exoplanet GJ 9827 d, which has a radius of 1.96±0.08 times that of Earth. The absorption feature at 1.4μm in the transit spectrum of GJ 9827 d strongly suggests (at 3.39σ) the presence of water vapor in its atmosphere.

To confirm that the observed feature is not caused by unocculted star spots during the transits, an analysis of the K2 photometry and transit light-source effect retrievals was conducted. The results indicate that the water absorption feature cannot be explained by unocculted star spots, further supporting the detection of water vapor in GJ 9827 d’s atmosphere.

The presence of water vapor in the atmosphere of GJ 9827 d can be attributed to either a small amount of water vapor in a cloudy H2/He atmosphere or a water vapor envelope around the planet. Considering that previous studies have suggested a significant mass-loss rate for GJ 9827 d, making it unlikely to retain a hydrogen-dominated envelope, the detection of water vapor highlights GJ 9827 d as a potential water world candidate.

The findings of this study contribute to our understanding of sub-Neptune exoplanets and the range of atmospheric compositions they can exhibit. Further investigations into the atmospheres of these exoplanets will provide valuable insights into their formation and evolution processes.

