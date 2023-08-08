West Virginia Veteran and Astrophotographer Captures Viral Video of Fireball Explosion

A West Virginia veteran and astrophotographer, known as @Astroseabea on social media, recorded a breathtaking video of a fireball exploding in the night sky. Bill Stewart, residing in Ceredo, West Virginia, captured the rare event at 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The reflection of the fireball on a nearby rooftop confirmed its enormous size, surpassing even the illumination of the moon. The video showcases the fireball shooting across the sky, brightening as it explodes into three pieces, followed by a sonic boom, equivalent to 2 tons of TNT.

Further investigation revealed that the fireball was a fragmented piece of a comet, making it an even more extraordinary phenomenon. This thrilling event, weighing approximately 75 pounds and traveling at a speed of around 37,000 MPH, disintegrated about 30 miles above Duffield, Virginia, and was visible from nine different states. Since sharing the video online, it has gained significant attention from national and international news outlets, including the Weather Channel, Space.com, the Daily Mail UK, and MSN.

As an Iraq veteran himself, Bill Stewart has a passion for utilizing astrophotography as a form of astrotherapy, offering a sense of connection to something greater than oneself. Stewart believes that observing the night sky can evoke awe and wonder, reminding veterans of the beauty and mystery of the universe. He hopes to use the viral video as a platform to raise awareness about astrotherapy and its benefits for veterans.

Stewart highlights that West Virginia’s lack of light pollution makes it an ideal location for an astronomy park similar to the John Glenn Astronomy Park in Ohio. With West Virginia Tourism promoting dark sky certification at various parks, the state would greatly benefit from establishing an astronomy park. In recent years, West Virginia has actively encouraged stargazing tourism, conducting giveaways and planning the construction of star-gazing cabins at Coopers Rock State Forest.