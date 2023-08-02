CityLife

Science

Linking Brain Behavior to Playtime in Lab Rats

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
A recent study has discovered a connection between brain behavior and playful activities, with lab rats acting as the subjects. In the name of science, the rats were playfully tickled and engaged in hand-chasing games, resulting in tiny high-pitched giggles. The researchers aimed to investigate the relationship between play and the brain. The findings indicated that the periaqueductal gray, a part of the brain associated with behavioral responses, reacted to both the tickling and the games.

Interestingly, when scientists blocked the periaqueductal gray region, the mischievous rodents showed a decreased inclination to play or laugh. These results suggest that this specific region of the brain plays a vital role in initiating and maintaining playful behavior.

According to the researchers, the study provides valuable insights into the underlying mechanisms of playfulness, demonstrating that the brain’s response to enjoyable activities influences the individual’s willingness to engage in them. This study adds to the growing body of research exploring the neurobiology of play and its potential impacts on various aspects of behavior and well-being.

Understanding the neural basis of play behavior in animals can also offer insights into human behavior, as play is a common trait observed in various species. Furthermore, these findings may contribute to advancements in areas such as animal enrichment, where playful activities are often utilized to improve the welfare of captive animals.

Check out the above video to witness the joyous laughter of the lab rats as they partake in their play sessions.

