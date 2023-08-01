The Full Sturgeon Moon and the Upcoming Full Blue Moon

The Full Sturgeon Moon, the first of two supermoons in August, will rise today on August 1. This will be followed by the Full Blue Moon on August 30. Both these moons are considered supermoons because they occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit. This proximity can result in a visible size increase of up to 14%.

For those unable to witness the Full Sturgeon Moon in person, the Virtual Telescope Project based outside of Rome, Italy will be hosting a livestream of the moon starting at 2:40 p.m. ET.

In New York City, the Full Sturgeon Moon will rise close to 9:30 p.m. EDT on August 1 and set at 5:11 a.m. EDT on August 2. Skywatchers can expect up to a 30% brightening of the moon during this time. The moon will be approximately 222,158 miles away from Earth, which is closer than its average distance of 238,000 miles due to its elliptical orbit.

Those interested in observing the upcoming supermoons can refer to guides on the best telescopes and binoculars. Additionally, there are resources available on how to photograph the moon and the night sky, including recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography.

If you capture any images of the Full Sturgeon Moon or other celestial events, you can share them with Space.com’s readers by emailing [email protected]