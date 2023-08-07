Summer’s Biggest Meteor Shower to be Hosted at Bonnyville Mill County Park

Elkhart County Parks is excited to invite you to witness the brilliant Perseids meteor shower. This annual event showcases over 70 meteors per hour and is considered one of the highlights of the summer.

The Perseids Party will be held at Bonnyville Mill County Park, specifically at the Briar Patch Shelter. The event will take place on Friday, August 11, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Interpretive naturalists will be present to provide guidance on using telescopes, identifying constellations, and sharing the best locations to observe a falling star.

Whether you choose to use a telescope or simply lay out a blanket and watch with the naked eye, this event promises to be a memorable experience for all ages. The Perseids Party is free to attend and does not require any reservations.

Elkhart County Parks also offers a variety of other events throughout the year. For more information on their upcoming events, please visit their website.