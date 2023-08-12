CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Perseid Meteor Shower: How to Watch the Celestial Event Online

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 12, 2023
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to Watch the Celestial Event Online

The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak on Saturday, August 12th, offering skywatchers the opportunity to witness this celestial event from the comfort of their own homes. The Virtual Telescope Project will be live streaming the Perseids’ peak through its all-sky camera located in Manciano, Italy. This remote region provides optimal conditions for observing the famous Perseid meteors.

Founder and astronomer Gianluca Masi expressed excitement about covering the meteor shower in an email statement, stating that the sky conditions this year will be excellent with minimal interference from the moon. The live stream will commence at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (01:30 GMT on Sunday) during the peak of the meteor shower. The live stream can be accessed on Space.com via the Virtual Telescope Project’s WebTV page or YouTube channel.

The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs from July 17th to August 24th, is eagerly anticipated by meteor enthusiasts around the world. With the potential to produce up to 100 meteors per hour, including bright fireballs and spectacular shooting star displays, the Perseids are a highlight in the meteor hunting calendar. These meteors derive their name from the radiant, the point from which the meteors appear to originate, located in the constellation of Perseus.

The Perseids are created by a cloud of debris left in the inner solar system by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. As the Earth orbits the sun, it passes through this debris cloud during the summer months. The fragments of ice and rock enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 130,000 mph, causing the air in front of them to heat up and compress. This leads to larger fragments exploding as fireballs and smaller pieces vaporizing and leaving a luminous trail as they streak through the atmosphere.

For those interested in observing the Perseid meteor shower firsthand, guides on the best telescopes, binoculars, and photography equipment for capturing the event are available. Space.com also encourages readers to share their photos of the Perseids by emailing them to [email protected].

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

The Art and Science of Transforming James Webb Space Telescope’s Black-and-White Images into Stunning Color

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

SpaceX Starlink Satellites Spotted in the Night Sky in Connecticut

Aug 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

The Potential Beginning of a Scientific Revolution in 2023

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Artists Fighting Back Against AI’s Threat to Their Work

Aug 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Evolution of Supercomputers: A Look at their Role in Modern Telecommunications

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
AI

“Text With Jesus” App Lets You Chat with Biblical Characters

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI’s Impact on the Publishing Industry: Scammers and Concerns Mount

Aug 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments