Observing Meteor Shower at James C. Veen Observatory

Space enthusiasts can enjoy watching the meteor shower next week at an all-night event near Lowell. The overnight observing session will be held at the James C. Veen Observatory in Lowell Township. It will begin at 9 p.m. on August 12 and continue until 4:30 a.m. on August 13.

This specific evening is expected to provide an ideal opportunity to witness the Perseid meteor shower at its peak activity. Attendees will also have the chance to observe nebulae, clusters, and planets through telescopes.

The event is organized by the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association. Both organizations will have experts present throughout the night to provide guidance to attendees.

For those planning to attend, it is recommended to bring snacks, blankets, and sleeping bags to make the observing session more comfortable.

Admission fees for adults are $5, while for individuals under 18 years of age, it is $2. Members of the GRPM and GRAAA can enjoy free admission to the event.

Please note that the observing session will only take place if the sky is clear enough. For status updates, you can visit the GRAAA’s website.