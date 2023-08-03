The Mars Sample Return Progress Continues with Successful Testing of Engines

The Mars Sample Return (MSR) program has faced recent challenges, including budget restrictions and potential cost overruns. However, progress towards the goal of retrieving samples from Mars continues. In March and April, NASA successfully tested two engines for the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), a crucial component for bringing samples back to Earth.

The MAV will be a two-stage system, consisting of SRM1 and SRM2 engines. SRM1 is responsible for launching the samples off the Martian surface and into the air. It features a unique supersonic splitline nozzle (SSSL) to enhance performance. The recent testing of SRM1 at Edwards Air Force Base was conducted in a vacuum chamber, ensuring precision but with no sound.

SRM2, on the other hand, is responsible for boosting the MAV into orbit, where it will rendezvous with a spacecraft to return to Earth. A notable challenge during testing was the engine’s ability to handle spin. The test video showed the engine spinning at 200 rotations per minute (RPM), demonstrating its stability and suitability for rocket engines.

Both SRM1 and SRM2 engines underwent testing at specific temperatures. SRM2 required a cooling system to achieve the required -20 degrees Celsius temperature for the test. Despite their successful performance in the testing phase, the future of the MSR program remains uncertain due to financial and administrative factors.

However, even if the project faces obstacles, NASA can repurpose the technological advancements made in the development of these functional rocket engines for future projects. The advancements achieved through the MSR program contribute to NASA’s ongoing efforts in space exploration and technology innovation.