The Aeolus Satellite Sets the Standard for Responsible Reentry

The issue of space debris has become a growing concern since the launch of Sputnik in 1957. With thousands of discarded objects orbiting the Earth, collisions between space junk have led to an increasing number of smaller, more dangerous fragments. As a result, space agencies like the United States Space Force and the European Space Agency (ESA) are taking steps to prevent the proliferation of space junk.

The ESA’s Aeolus satellite recently completed its mission of studying Earth’s weather patterns from space after almost five years in orbit. According to international space debris mitigation guidelines, satellites should not remain in orbit for more than 25 years after completing their missions, to prevent any risk to people or property. Therefore, it was necessary for Aeolus to be safely deorbited.

Mission control carefully managed Aeolus’ orbital decay and reserved enough fuel to perform final maneuvers to push the satellite into a controlled reentry corridor. The satellite was directed over the Atlantic on a north-south trajectory, reducing the chances of surviving fragments causing any harm. This assisted reentry strategy significantly shortened the time during which the satellite was uncontrolled, from weeks to hours, and allowed for precise steering until the final moments.

During the descent, the reentry path of Aeolus took it directly over the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA) facility in Germany. Astronomers utilized the facility’s radio antenna to capture images of the satellite during its final moments. The resulting animation shows the tumbling satellite as it burned up in the atmosphere.

Approximately two hours after the imaging session, the satellite disintegrated, creating a temporary fireball visible in the sky for approximately two minutes. Overall, the assisted reentry of Aeolus was a success, setting a new standard for responsibly managing the end-life of spacecraft.

This development highlights the importance of space agencies and private companies having plans in place to safely deorbit satellites upon completing their missions. By implementing responsible reentry procedures, the risk of space debris and potential collisions can be significantly reduced.

