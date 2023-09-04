Spectacular Green Meteor Lights up the Night Sky in Turkey

A stunning meteor sighting in Turkey has captured the attention of social media users. On September 2, a magnificent green meteor streaked across the night sky, leaving an awe-inspiring display of light in its wake. The event was witnessed by people in Erzurum City and Gumushane Province in the eastern part of the country.

Various videos of the meteor have been circulating on social media platforms, showcasing the spectacular sight. The sky lit up with flashes of vibrant green as the meteor traveled through the clouds. In one video, a child can be seen playing with a balloon when suddenly the meteor streaks across the sky.

The American Space Agency, NASA, describes meteoroids as objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. When these objects enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up, they are known as meteors. This green meteor was a stunning example of such a phenomenon.

Despite the amazing spectacle of the green meteor, authorities have not yet provided an official explanation of its origin. This sighting comes shortly after the Perseid meteor shower, which occurred between July 17 and August 19.

Interestingly, a similar event took place in Colorado just a week ago, where a giant fireball illuminated the skies. Only a few people who happened to be awake at 3:30 a.m. witnessed the phenomenon. The visuals captured by their doorbell and security cameras showcased the celestial event unfolding in all its glory.

