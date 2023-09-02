SpaceX Dragon Capsule Returning to Earth After NASA’s Crew-6 Mission

A 24-hour weather delay did not deter the return of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts from NASA’s Crew-6 mission. The spacecraft, named Endeavour, is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and head back to Earth on Sunday. The hatch-closing is set for 5 a.m. EDT, followed by undocking at 7:05 a.m. EDT.

Viewers can catch the live coverage of these milestones on Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Hatch-closing coverage will commence at 5 a.m. EDT and undocking coverage at 6:45 a.m. EDT. NASA and SpaceX are optimistic about favorable weather conditions for the splashdown off Florida’s coast, which is slated for 12:15 a.m. EDT on Monday.

The Crew-6 astronauts include NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos’ Andrey Fedyaev. After spending approximately six months in orbit, the quartet is finally returning home.

Meanwhile, Crew-7, another SpaceX mission, recently arrived at the ISS on August 27. This mission is particularly international, with four astronauts representing four different space agencies. Jasmin Moghbeli from NASA, Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos, and Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency make up the Crew-7 team.

Exciting times lie ahead as the Crew-6 crew bids farewell to the ISS and the Crew-7 mission begins its journey in space. Follow the live updates on Space.com and witness the return of the astronauts after a successful mission.

Sources: NASA