SpaceX to Launch 22 More Starlink Satellites on Friday

SpaceX is preparing to launch an additional 22 Starlink internet satellites early on Friday. The launch is scheduled to take place at 12:27 a.m. EDT from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, a Falcon 9, will carry the Starlink spacecraft into orbit. You can watch the live coverage on Space.com or directly through SpaceX’s website. The broadcast will begin approximately five minutes before the launch.

If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions about 8.5 minutes after liftoff. This will mark the ninth launch and landing for this particular booster. The upper stage of the Falcon 9 will continue its mission, deploying the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit around 65 minutes after liftoff.

This launch is part of a busy period for spaceflight. On Thursday, Virgin Galactic successfully launched its second commercial mission, taking three private passengers to suborbital space. Notably, this mission included the first mother-daughter duo and the first former Olympian to travel to space. Additionally, Russia is planning to launch the Luna 25 lander on Thursday evening, its first moon mission since 1976.

SpaceX continues to expand its Starlink satellite constellation, aiming to provide global internet coverage. The company has already deployed hundreds of satellites, and each launch brings them closer to their goal. With this upcoming launch, SpaceX takes another step forward in revolutionizing global connectivity.