SpaceX to Launch 21 More Starlink Satellites Tonight

SpaceX is set to launch an additional 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit tonight. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the spacecraft will liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 7:25 p.m. EDT. The launch can be viewed live on Space.com or directly through SpaceX.

The Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to return to Earth safely, landing on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean. This particular booster has successfully launched and landed nine times in the past.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its flight, deploying the 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit approximately 65 minutes after liftoff.

In addition to the satellite launch, SpaceX will be bringing back the four astronauts from its Crew-6 mission who have been stationed at the International Space Station since March. The Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, is scheduled to depart the ISS in the morning and splash down off the coast of Florida in the early hours of the following day.

To stay updated on both the satellite launch and the Crew-6 mission milestones, you can watch the live coverage on Space.com.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide internet services worldwide. It consists of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). The goal of Starlink is to provide broadband coverage to underserved areas of the planet and improve internet connectivity globally.

Source: Space.com