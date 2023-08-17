SpaceX to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is preparing to launch 21 of its Starlink satellites into orbit early on Friday. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 3:30 a.m. EDT. You can watch the live coverage starting five minutes before launch on Space.com or directly on SpaceX’s website.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the SpaceX drone ship Of Course I Still Love You about 8.5 minutes after liftoff. This will mark the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, just one short of SpaceX’s reuse record held by two other Falcon 9 first stages.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the launch was pushed back by 24 hours. This launch was supposed to be the second leg of a Starlink doubleheader, following the successful launch of 22 broadband satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday night.

To date, SpaceX has already launched nearly 5,000 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). However, this is just the beginning. The company has received permission to deploy 12,000 more Starlink satellites in LEO and has also applied for approval to launch an additional 30,000 spacecraft. This ambitious plan aims to provide global internet coverage using these satellite constellations.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite launch, as the company continues to expand its satellite network and bring internet connectivity to every corner of the globe.