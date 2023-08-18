Rare Footage of Sloth and Ocelot Fight Captured in Amazon Rainforest

In a video filmed deep in the Amazon rainforest, primate researchers have captured incredibly rare footage of a fight between a sloth and an ocelot. Sloths are commonly known for their slow and lazy lifestyles. They spend their time slowly moving through the trees, feeding on leaves, fruits, and insects. Due to their sluggish behavior, algae often grows on their fur and moths lay their eggs on them.

The recent footage was captured by researchers studying monkeys in the Yasuní Biosphere Reserve in eastern Ecuador. They had set up camera traps around a mineral lick, an area that animals visit for essential nutrients not found in their diets. The video shows a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth defending itself against an ocelot attack. Mineral licks are dangerous spaces, as predators often wait there to prey on animals in search of minerals.

Ocelots, small cats native to South America, are known to prey on sloths. However, due to their secretive nature, observations of both species are scarce. The footage shows the ocelot attempting to bite the sloth’s neck, but the sloth manages to free itself and swipes at the ocelot with its claws. It then climbs onto a log, followed by the ocelot. Unfortunately, the video ends there as the stationary cameras were unable to capture the entire exchange.

This rare footage provides valuable insights into the behavior of these elusive species. According to the researchers, they have not observed any other instances of predation or attempted predation in the thousands of pictures and videos they have collected. Understanding the natural history of sloths and ocelots is challenging, but camera traps have proven to be an effective tool for studying these animals without disturbing their natural behaviors.