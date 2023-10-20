NASA’s Moon Rover Prototype Completes Lunar Obstacle Course

NASA’s new moon rover prototype, VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover), has successfully completed an obstacle course simulating the rugged terrain of the lunar surface. The rover is set to launch to the lunar south pole in November 2024 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

To test VIPER’s mobility, engineers at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland created a simulated lunar environment with large rocks, steep slopes, and deep craters. The rover will land on Mons Mouton, a mountain near the moon’s south pole, and will be tasked with characterizing the lunar environment for future Artemis program landing site selection during its approximately 100-day mission.

NASA shared a video of the rover’s recent mobility tests, demonstrating its ability to overcome potential challenges it will face on the lunar surface. The tests included maneuvering through steep slopes, traversing craters, and navigating quicksand-like soil. The successful completion of these tests indicates that VIPER is well-equipped to explore the moon’s rugged terrain.

As part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent lunar settlement, VIPER will play a crucial role in identifying locations where water and other resources can be extracted to support long-duration stays on the moon. Additionally, the VIPER mission seeks to uncover the origins of frozen water and other volatiles on the moon, their preservation over billions of years, and their escape from the lunar soil.

Engineers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston have also tested VIPER’s final science instrument, the Regolith Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain (TRIDENT). TRIDENT is a rotary percussive drill that will be used to retrieve soil cuttings from up to three feet below the lunar surface. This instrument will provide valuable data on the strength, compactness, and temperature of the lunar soil.

The successful completion of VIPER’s mobility tests and the integration of its final science instrument bring NASA one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of the moon’s south pole and paving the way for future lunar exploration.

Sources:

– NASA’s VIPER moon rover practice leaving its lunar lander (video)

– NASA/Ames Research Center

– NASA/Glenn Research Center

– NASA/Robert Markowitz

– NASA officials