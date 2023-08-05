NASA’s X-59: The Jet That Aims to Reduce Sonic Boom

The X-59 QuessT (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) is an experimental jet developed by Lockheed Martin through its Skunk Works advanced aircraft manufacturing facility in Palmdale, California. The primary goal of the X-59 is to reduce the sonic boom produced by aircraft breaking the sound barrier.

Unlike traditional jets that create a ground-shaking rumble when reaching the speed of sound, the X-59 is designed to produce a quieter thump, similar to the sound of a nearby car door being slammed. Its unique design and technology aim to mitigate the impact of sonic booms on the ground.

The X-59 features pale green panel coverings and sleek, sharp edges and angles. It has a long pointed black nose measuring 38 feet in length. However, due to the length of this nose section, the pilots won’t be able to see out of the front of the cockpit, which lacks a forward-facing windscreen.

To address this issue, NASA has developed an External Vision System (XVS) for the X-59. This system includes a forward-facing camera and a cockpit-mounted display, creating an augmented reality view for the pilot. It utilizes custom image processing software and camera systems to overlay graphical flight data with the pilot’s line of sight.

Currently, the X-59 is undergoing ground testing to ensure its safety and readiness for flight. In the next phase, the jet will fly over residential areas to study people’s reactions to the reduced sonic boom. NASA will use this data to seek approval from regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), for commercial supersonic flight.

Supersonic flights over land and near the US coastline have been banned since 1973. However, NASA hopes to develop aircraft that can enable supersonic flight, potentially reducing domestic air travel times by 50%. The X-59 represents a significant step towards achieving this goal.