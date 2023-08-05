NASA’s X-59: The Experimental Jet Reducing Sonic Boom

A sleek and futuristic jet with pale green panel coverings and sharp edges, called the X-59 QuessT (Quiet SuperSonic Technology), has been unveiled by Lockheed Martin in a new video. The X-59 is an experimental aircraft aimed at reducing the sonic boom produced when aircraft break the sound barrier. Instead of the loud thunderous boom, the X-59 is expected to create a thumping sound similar to a nearby car door being slammed.

The jet, built by Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in California, features a unique design. It has pale green panel coverings, sleek angles, and a long pointed black nose measuring 38 feet in length. The length of the nose, however, means that pilots won’t have a clear view from the front of the cockpit as there is no forward-facing windscreen.

To overcome this challenge, NASA has implemented an External Vision System (XVS) on the X-59. The XVS consists of a forward-facing camera and a cockpit-mounted display that provides an augmented reality view of the pilot’s line-of-sight along with graphical flight data overlays. This system allows the pilot to have a clear view despite the limitations of the cockpit design.

Now that the X-59 is assembled, NASA and Lockheed Martin will conduct ground testing to ensure its safety and readiness for flight. After ground testing, the jet will fly over residential areas to gather data on how people on the ground react to the reduced sonic boom. Once this data is collected, NASA will work with regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to seek approval for commercial supersonic flight.

Supersonic flights over land and within a certain distance of the US coastline have been banned since 1973. However, NASA aims to develop aircraft that can enable supersonic flight while minimizing the impact on communities. This advancement in aviation technology could potentially reduce domestic air travel times by half in the future.