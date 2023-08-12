Rolling Out Moon Rovers: NASA’s Autonomous Lunar Robots

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab have developed lightweight Moon rovers, comparable to carry-on luggage, as part of the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration (CADRE) project. The goal is to send a trio of these autonomous robots to the Moon by 2024.

The CADRE rovers boast impressive capabilities. Not only can they elect their own “leader” autonomously, but they also showcase their agility in a video, where one of the prototypes effortlessly tackles an off-road stunt on a test track. With the Moon’s one-sixth gravity, we can only imagine the epic feats these rovers will accomplish.

The level of autonomy demonstrated by these lunar bots is quite remarkable. Mission controllers on Earth simply provide a basic command, such as “Go explore this region,” and the rovers handle the rest. They independently decide when to drive, which path to take, and how to avoid obstacles. Jean-Pierre de la Croix, the principal investigator of CADRE, explains that the high-level goal is all they need to know, leaving the robots to determine the best approach.

This ability for independent decision-making requires significant computer power, which generates heat. To address this, the CADRE team designed a solution: the rovers will alternate between active and cool-down cycles every 30 minutes. During the cool-down phase, they shut down, cool off via radiators, and recharge their batteries. When they wake up simultaneously, they will communicate their health status to each other using a Wi-Fi-like mesh radio network. Then, they will elect the fittest rover for the task at hand to lead their next lunar exploration mission.

These autonomous CADRE robots are unlike any lunar rovers before them. Their advanced capabilities not only showcase the potential of robotic cooperation but also revolutionize off-planet off-roading. These tiny lunar explorers will provide valuable insights into building a future robotic workforce for space missions.

(Source: NASA JPL Twitter)