The OSIRIS-REx Mission: NASA Set to Receive Asteroid Samples After Seven-Year Journey

After seven years since its launch, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is about to culminate in a significant event—the delivery of samples from asteroid Bennu back to Earth. In an effort to create awareness about this momentous occasion, NASA released a trailer showcasing the mission’s footage, including the awe-inspiring moment when the spacecraft touched down on Bennu while hurtling through space at a speed of 63,000 mph and a distance of over 200 million miles from Earth.

Scheduled for September 24, the spacecraft carrying the samples will approach Earth and release a capsule containing the precious cargo collected from Bennu. In the final stage of its epic journey, the capsule will deploy a parachute and descend to the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. There, the dedicated OSIRIS-REx team will be eagerly waiting to retrieve the capsule.

To prepare for this critical event, the mission team has carried out simulations, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary procedures. This includes guiding the spacecraft towards Earth, commanding it to release the capsule, monitoring the capsule’s descent through the atmosphere, swiftly retrieving it from the ground to prevent contamination, and finally, transporting it to a temporary clean room via helicopter.

The pristine material gathered from asteroid Bennu is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago, and possibly shed light on the origins of life on Earth. This marks a significant achievement for NASA, as it will be the first time the agency has successfully returned an asteroid sample. However, Japanese missions have previously accomplished this feat in 2010 and 2020, delivering samples from different asteroids.

As NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission prepares to deliver its collection of asteroid samples, the anticipation grows. This extraordinary endeavor will offer future generations of researchers the opportunity to unlock the secrets of our solar system’s origins, bringing us closer to understanding our place in the universe.

Sources:

– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission: [source]

– Japanese Asteroid Sample Return Missions: [source]